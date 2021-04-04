iQOO 7 Launched With Snapdragon 888 SoC Price in India Specification Features Images

Now, if we talk about the smartphone then one of the most genuine smartphones will be going to take grand release very soon. The iQOO 7 is a very genuine smartphone that the company will be going to launch in some days. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC that clearly shows that the smartphone is a very genuine product that the company wants to introduce in the Indian Market. The smartphone is all set to give an amazing experience to all smartphone lovers. Already many companies available in the market to giving many brilliant smartphones to all the users.

If we talk about the launch of the smartphone then it already got its grand launch in China in January. The iQOO 7 phone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 120W fast-charging support, 48MP triple cameras, and Android 11 OS. A very huge number of users are waiting for the smartphone because they want to use it. Now, the company set its mind to launch the model in India with a more upgraded version and genuine specifications. Many people who know about it just want to use it once to get the awesome experience of the new smartphone.

The smartphone will feature a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with very amazing picture quality. On the other hand, the top variant of the smartphone will be coming with 12GB RAM and 256 GB Storage. The smartphone is powered by a 4000mAh battery with 120W fast charging that totally supports the power of the smartphone. The front camera of the smartphone will feature a 16MP sensor. The iQOO 7 will be very soon hitting the Indian Market to give a golden opportunity to all the users who want to buy the new smartphone. The makers will be very soon giving a very genuine smartphone in the Indian Market.

[Exclusive] I can confirm that this is the iQOO 7 Legend, confirmed to launch in India in April powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. This will be the BMW M Motorsport edition.

Feel free to retweet.#iQOO # iQOO7 #iQOO7Legend https://t.co/r2eiONV17K — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 31, 2021

If we talk about the expected price of the smartphone then its price will be lies down between Rs. 31,990 and Rs. 39,990. Now, everyone who kept their eyes on the official website of the smartphone to buy it can now check the notifications because the makers will be announced about the launch date. The iQOO 7 will be giving the very best opportunity to all the users who want to purchase a new smartphone. Here, we always update all the information related to the current happening that happened across the country. So, stay connected with us and keep your eyes on our website to know all the details related to the current updates.