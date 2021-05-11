IR-A VS NED-A Live Score Ireland Wolves Face-Off Netherlands A One Day Match (OD) Scorecard & Top Picks







In the second match of the Ireland Wolves vs Netherland A, the ODI series has been scheduled to play between IR-A & NED-A. Both of the teams are so excited to square off each other on the ground of Oak Hill Cricket Club. Well, this is the second match of this series and after watching the craze of this among fans saying this won’t be bad that this match is also going to create havoc. These two teams have played yesterday and that match was just amazing. If you are also having an interest in the game so be here.

In yesterday’s match, IR-A & NED-A both made the game rocking and forced people to watch the game without blinking eyes. The thing that plays the most important role to play the game on dream11 is match details, weather & Pitch report, and Playing XI players name, and these things will help you to make your dream team. Before moving ahead let’s have a look at the important things you came here.

2nd Match

Ireland A VS Netherlands A

Oakhill Cricket Club, Wicklow

11th May 2021, 03:15 PM

Ireland Wolves Playing XI (Probable): Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Craig Young, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum.

Netherlands-A Playing XI (Probable): Scott Edwards (c), Tobias Visee, Ben Cooper, Stephen Myburgh, Tonny Staal, Bas de Leede, Paul Van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Logan Van Beek.

Now, when you have all the mandatory things, and the last that you should know about is whether and pitch report of the venue. So as you all know that the match is about to start at Oakhill Cricket Club, Wicklow and according to all the latest weather forecast the climate of the Oakhill Cricket Club will be cold and warm but some of the clouds will also come to enjoy the game.

If we talk about the pitch so the pitch of Oakhill Cricket Club seems to be neutral for both, batsmen and bowlers will get the same opportunity to make a score and take a wicket.

You all must be keen to know about the prediction but both of the teams are having a strong line-up and enthusiastic strategy among them but as per the trusted sources Netherlands-A can favour the win. Let’s see who will get the victory title this time till then stay tuned with us to get all the latest and live score updates.