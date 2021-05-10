IR-A VS NED-A One Day (OD) Match-1 Live Score Ireland Wolves Vs Netherland A Toss Winner & Scorecard







The first match of Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands A has been scheduled to play between IR-A & NED-A, well, as you all know that this is the first match of the league and people are so crazy and excited to watch this match. However, the first match is about to take place on the ground of Oak Hill Cricket Club in the Irish City of Wicklow. There are much more things about the league hence people are so enthusiastic to play this game on dream11. If you are also one of those who love to make a dream team and win exciting prizes so stick around because here you will get the complete update on this game.

In this one-day cricket series, a total of 3 matches will be played by the teams and the winner will get the victory title. If we talk about the previous performance so the Ireland Wolves did not perform as well as they were supposed to perform against Bangladesh Emerging Men in the Bangladesh tour, as they lost 4 games without winning a single game. This time it is expecting that the team Ireland Wolves will win the first match and enter the ODI with more energy and positivity.

Match 1

Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands A

Venue: Oakhill Cricket Club, Wicklow

Date & Time: May 10th at 3:15 PM

Ireland Wolves Playing XI (Probable): James McCollum, William Porterfield, Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny (wk), Shane Getkate, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Peter Chase.

Netherlands A Playing XI (Probable): Vikramjit Singh, Tonny Staal, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Musa Ahmad, Vivian Kingma.

As you all know that the first match of the ODI series of Ireland Wolves Vs Netherlands A has been scheduled to play at Oakhill Cricket Club, Wicklow and it is also mandatory to know about the weather and the pitch of the ground if you are making a dream team. So according to all the latest weather forecasts the climate of Oakhill Cricket Club, Wicklow will be rainy hence the players have to perform under cloudy weather.

If we talk about the pitch of ground so the pitch seems to be a batting paradise so all the batsmen will get more opportunities to score high. As this is the first match so there is no other thing to say about the game but as per all the previous games and performances Ireland Wolves are in favour to win. let’s see who wins till then stay tuned with us to get a live score update on this amazing first game of the ODI series.