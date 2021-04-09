IR vs OEI Portugal Live Score T10 2021 Dream11 Prediction Team Lineup & Top Picks

Portugal T10 2021: Indian Royals vs Oeiras (IR vs OEI)

In the seventh match of Portugal T10 2021, the team Indian Royals is going to face against Oeiras on Friday. The venue Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is going to host this face-off between IR and OEI. This is going to be the seventh match of the tournament and it will begin at 12:00 AM IST on April 09, 2021.

Indian Royals vs Oeiras Preview

The Indian Royals (Royal CC Lisbon—former name) is going to start their campaign in the on-going season of ECS T10 Portugal. This is going to be a tough match for IR as they are not fully aware of the condition of the league and other team’s performances. However, their opponent on the other hand will be pretty confident as this is going to be their third match in the league. However, Oeiras has lost their last played two matches in this league. Their first match was played against Malo in which Oeiras lost by 10 runs, after which they faced defeat from the same rival team with just a 1 run loss.

IR vs OEI Team Squads

Indian Royals Squads

Jasbinder Singh, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Amandeep Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Jatinder Singh, Sourabh Sandhu, Sukhwinder Singh, Syed Ali Naqi, Ishwar Singh, Manjeet Singh, Abu Sufyan, Harmolak Singh, Yogesh Sharma, Muhammad Saad Ansari, Faisal Riaz, Rohit Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Dhiraj Minhas,

Oeiras Squads

Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Ishwar Singh, Nishant Prakash, Sunil Kumar, Kuldeep Gholiya, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Vishal Arora, Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon MF Hussain, Parth Joujant, Michael Harris, Kapil Surendrakumar, Prince Marat Mistri, Ranjit Narayan, Druvilkumar Mistri

Probable Playing 11

Team IR: Jatinder Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Ishwar Singh, Amandeep Singh, Harmolak Singh, Yogesh Sharma, Manjeet Singh, Syed Ali Naqi, Rajwinder Singh, Faisal Riaz, Rohit Kumar

Team OEI: Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Nishant Prakash, Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Parth Joujant, Krut Patel, Michael Harris, Vishal Arora, Mohon MF Hussain, Kapil Surendrakumar, Deuchande

Key Players & Winner Prediction

Indian Royals is locking horns against Oeiras in this next coming combat on Friday. Oeiras lost the Bronze Final against Gorkha 11 European Cricket Series Cartaxo, which was held last summer. Therefore, this is their chance to achieve a new feat in this tournament. However, they have faced defeats in their only played two games in this ongoing league. On the other hand, the team Indian Royals (IR) will be playing their first game in this season.

Though, OEI has experience which will advantage them but it is expected that IR may win this upcoming combat. So far, both the teams have some key players in their squads and those are Jasbinder Singh, Ishwar Singh, Amandeep Singh, Harmolak Singh, and Yogesh Sharma from the team IR. Meanwhile, the ranking players from Oeiras (OEI) are Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Silkesh Deuchande, Salman Ahmed, Krut Patel, and Kuldeep Gholiya (WK).