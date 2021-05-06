ENTERTAINMENT

Irai Anbu IAS Wiki, Biography, Age, Images

Irai Anbu holds multiple degrees and doctorates in the field of Agriculture, Literature, Psychology, Administration Management, Labor Management, Business Administration, and more. He worked in various departments and roles like Assistant Collector of Nagapattinam Division, Additional Collector of Cuddalore District, Officer for 8th Tamil world Conference, Associate Commissioner, and more

Irai Anbu Biography

Name Irai Anbu
Real Name Irai Anbu
Nickname Irai Anbu
Profession IAS, Civil Servant, Indian Bureaucrat
Date of Birth September 16, 1963
Age 57, as of 2021
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Venkatachalam
Mother: Baby Saroja
Siblings: Thiruppugazh
Marital Status Married
Affairs/Girlfriend Yet to be updated
Wife Yet to be updated
Children Yet to be updated
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Masters in Psychology, Labor Management, and Ph.D. in English Literature, Business Management
School Yet to be updated
College Bharathidasan University
Hobbies Reading Books, Politics
Birth Place Salem, Tamil Nadu
Hometown Salem, Tamil Nadu
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Nationality Indian

Irai Anbu Social Profiles

Instagram: Yet to be updated

Facebook: Yet to be updated

Twitter: Yet to be updated

Irai Anbu Career and Roles

Irai Anbu previous works in the various departments and roles

  • Assistant Collector, Nagapattinam Division
  • Additional Collector, Cuddalore District
  • Officer and Co Ordinator Eighth World Tamil Conference
  • Associate Commissioner
  • Director, Press and Public Relations
  • District Collector, Kanchipuram
  • Additional Secretary, Secretariat of the Chief Minister
  • Secretary, Department of News and Tourism
  • Secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture
  • Secretary, Environment and Forests
  • Principal Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department
  • Chief Director (Training) and Director, Anna Management Center
  • Principal Secretary / Commissioner, Economics and Statistics Department
  • Principal Secretary / Director, Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Agency

Interesting Facts of Irai Anbu IAS

He received various awards for his excellence and written the books

Awards

  • Best Collector Award for Small Savings Collection (1998)
  • Flag Day Collection Award (1998 and 1999)
  • Government of Tamil Nadu Best Poetry Collection Award (1996) for the book ‘Vaikkal Meenakkal’
  • Tirupur Tamil Sangam Award for Best Novel for the book ‘Athangarai Oram’ (1998)
  • State Bank of India Award for Best Article Collection
  • Tirupur Tamil Sangam Award for Best Book for ‘Pathaayiram Mayil Payanam’ (2012)
  • Essay on Thirukurral presented at the International Conference in the United States won first prize (2005)
  • The first prize also went to an article presented at the International Conference in Washington on the Fourteenth Century (2011).
  • For his book ‘Management in Literature’, the Daily Telegraph presented him with a literary prize of ‘Best Book of 2017’ with a cash prize of two lakh rupees. The award was presented by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India.

Books

  • Paddipadhu Sugame
  • Sirpangalai Sithaikalama
  • Ezhavathu Arivu (Moondru Baagangal)
  • Vazhkaiye Oru Vazhipadu.
  • Illaram Inikka.
  • Yathu Sariyana Kalvi.
  • Seithi Tharum Sethi

Check out some the latest photos of the Indian Burecraut and writer Irai Anbu IAS

Irai Anbu
Irai Anbu
Irai Anbu
Irai Anbu
Irai Anbu
Irai Anbu
