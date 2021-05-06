Irai Anbu IAS Wiki, Biography, Age, Images

Irai Anbu holds multiple degrees and doctorates in the field of Agriculture, Literature, Psychology, Administration Management, Labor Management, Business Administration, and more. He worked in various departments and roles like Assistant Collector of Nagapattinam Division, Additional Collector of Cuddalore District, Officer for 8th Tamil world Conference, Associate Commissioner, and more
Irai Anbu Biography
|Name
|Irai Anbu
|Real Name
|Irai Anbu
|Nickname
|Irai Anbu
|Profession
|IAS, Civil Servant, Indian Bureaucrat
|Date of Birth
|September 16, 1963
|Age
|57, as of 2021
|Zodiac sign
|Family
|Father: Venkatachalam
Mother: Baby Saroja
Siblings: Thiruppugazh
|Marital Status
|Married
|Affairs/Girlfriend
|Wife
|Children
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Masters in Psychology, Labor Management, and Ph.D. in English Literature, Business Management
|School
|College
|Bharathidasan University
|Hobbies
|Reading Books, Politics
|Birth Place
|Salem, Tamil Nadu
|Hometown
|Salem, Tamil Nadu
|Current City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
Irai Anbu Career and Roles
Irai Anbu previous works in the various departments and roles
- Assistant Collector, Nagapattinam Division
- Additional Collector, Cuddalore District
- Officer and Co Ordinator Eighth World Tamil Conference
- Associate Commissioner
- Director, Press and Public Relations
- District Collector, Kanchipuram
- Additional Secretary, Secretariat of the Chief Minister
- Secretary, Department of News and Tourism
- Secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture
- Secretary, Environment and Forests
- Principal Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department
- Chief Director (Training) and Director, Anna Management Center
- Principal Secretary / Commissioner, Economics and Statistics Department
- Principal Secretary / Director, Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Agency
Interesting Facts of Irai Anbu IAS
He received various awards for his excellence and written the books
Awards
- Best Collector Award for Small Savings Collection (1998)
- Flag Day Collection Award (1998 and 1999)
- Government of Tamil Nadu Best Poetry Collection Award (1996) for the book ‘Vaikkal Meenakkal’
- Tirupur Tamil Sangam Award for Best Novel for the book ‘Athangarai Oram’ (1998)
- State Bank of India Award for Best Article Collection
- Tirupur Tamil Sangam Award for Best Book for ‘Pathaayiram Mayil Payanam’ (2012)
- Essay on Thirukurral presented at the International Conference in the United States won first prize (2005)
- The first prize also went to an article presented at the International Conference in Washington on the Fourteenth Century (2011).
- For his book ‘Management in Literature’, the Daily Telegraph presented him with a literary prize of ‘Best Book of 2017’ with a cash prize of two lakh rupees. The award was presented by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India.
Books
- Paddipadhu Sugame
- Sirpangalai Sithaikalama
- Ezhavathu Arivu (Moondru Baagangal)
- Vazhkaiye Oru Vazhipadu.
- Illaram Inikka.
- Yathu Sariyana Kalvi.
- Seithi Tharum Sethi
Check out some the latest photos of the Indian Burecraut and writer Irai Anbu IAS