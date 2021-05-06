Irai Anbu IAS Wiki, Biography, Age, Images

Irai Anbu holds multiple degrees and doctorates in the field of Agriculture, Literature, Psychology, Administration Management, Labor Management, Business Administration, and more. He worked in various departments and roles like Assistant Collector of Nagapattinam Division, Additional Collector of Cuddalore District, Officer for 8th Tamil world Conference, Associate Commissioner, and more

Irai Anbu Biography

Name Irai Anbu Real Name Irai Anbu Nickname Irai Anbu Profession IAS, Civil Servant, Indian Bureaucrat Date of Birth September 16, 1963 Age 57, as of 2021 Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: Venkatachalam

Mother: Baby Saroja

Siblings: Thiruppugazh Marital Status Married Affairs/Girlfriend Yet to be updated Wife Yet to be updated Children Yet to be updated Religion Hindu Educational Qualification Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Masters in Psychology, Labor Management, and Ph.D. in English Literature, Business Management School Yet to be updated College Bharathidasan University Hobbies Reading Books, Politics Birth Place Salem, Tamil Nadu Hometown Salem, Tamil Nadu Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu Nationality Indian

Irai Anbu Social Profiles

Irai Anbu Career and Roles

Irai Anbu previous works in the various departments and roles

Assistant Collector, Nagapattinam Division

Additional Collector, Cuddalore District

Officer and Co Ordinator Eighth World Tamil Conference

Associate Commissioner

Director, Press and Public Relations

District Collector, Kanchipuram

Additional Secretary, Secretariat of the Chief Minister

Secretary, Department of News and Tourism

Secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture

Secretary, Environment and Forests

Principal Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department

Chief Director (Training) and Director, Anna Management Center

Principal Secretary / Commissioner, Economics and Statistics Department

Principal Secretary / Director, Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Agency

Interesting Facts of Irai Anbu IAS

He received various awards for his excellence and written the books

Awards

Best Collector Award for Small Savings Collection (1998)

Flag Day Collection Award (1998 and 1999)

Government of Tamil Nadu Best Poetry Collection Award (1996) for the book ‘Vaikkal Meenakkal’

Tirupur Tamil Sangam Award for Best Novel for the book ‘Athangarai Oram’ (1998)

State Bank of India Award for Best Article Collection

Tirupur Tamil Sangam Award for Best Book for ‘Pathaayiram Mayil Payanam’ (2012)

Essay on Thirukurral presented at the International Conference in the United States won first prize (2005)

The first prize also went to an article presented at the International Conference in Washington on the Fourteenth Century (2011).

For his book ‘Management in Literature’, the Daily Telegraph presented him with a literary prize of ‘Best Book of 2017’ with a cash prize of two lakh rupees. The award was presented by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India.

Books

Paddipadhu Sugame

Sirpangalai Sithaikalama

Ezhavathu Arivu (Moondru Baagangal)

Vazhkaiye Oru Vazhipadu.

Illaram Inikka.

Yathu Sariyana Kalvi.

Seithi Tharum Sethi

