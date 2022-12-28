LATEST

Iran disavows the chess player: she did not represent us

After I participated in an international session without a headscarf, the president of the federation announced Iranian chess The player Sarah Khadem was not representing his country.

He commented on the appearance of the player that Khadim participated freely and at her own expense, according to his claim.

The announcement came after the Iranian chess player participated in an international tournament without wearing a veil, to be the latest among several Iranian athletes to appear in competitions without wearing a veil since the start of anti-government protests.

On Tuesday, Khabar Wazrshi and Etemad newspapers reported that Khadim competed in the Blitz and Rapid chess championships of the International Chess Federation, which were held in Alma-Ata, Kazakhstan, without wearing a headscarf.

The two newspapers also published pictures showing the player without a veil during the tournament, and “Khabar Wazrshi” published a picture of her with a veil without clarifying whether the photo was taken during the tournament itself or not.

Khadem did not post any comments on her Instagram page on the course or the reports.

A famous player ranked 804 globally

It is noteworthy that Khadem, born in 1997 and also known as Sarah Sadat Khadem Al-Sharia, is ranked No. 804 in the world, according to the website of the International Chess Federation.

The website of the tournament, which takes place between December 25 and 30, listed her among the participants in the rapid and blitz chess competitions.

Iran has been witnessing mass protests since mid-September against the ruling regime, following the death of the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, while she was being held by the “morality police”, who arrested her because of her clothes.

These protests, in which Iranians from all walks of life participate, are one of the boldest challenges facing the Iranian leadership since its revolution in 1979.

Women have an important role

Women also play a prominent role in it, as they remove the veil and in some cases burn it, while the protesters encouraged; Because of what they see as signs of support from male and female athletes from Iran.

In October, Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competed in South Korea without a veil, and later said that she had done so unintentionally.

In November, an Iranian archer said she did not notice her veil falling during an awards ceremony in Tehran, after a video showed her apparently letting her veil fall, which was widely seen as a sign of support for the protesters.

And in November, Maryam Kazhimipour, Iran’s deputy sports minister, said that some Iranian female athletes “behaved in violation of norms, and then apologized for their actions.”

In addition, several Iranian national teams refrained from chanting the national anthem, especially before Iran’s opening match in the FIFA World Cup. The Iranian football team chanted the anthem in its second and third games.

