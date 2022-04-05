Iran was the trend, is its participation in Qatar in danger?

World Cup is near in Qatar, along with Three slots available for eight countries With qualifying likely to be played in June, teams are already thinking about their groups and how to best prepare for a unique World Cup. However, in the last few hours The alarm has sounded for Iran, a country that has long been the center of controversy due to its discriminatory policies towards women. After his last game, it became a trend on Twitter and raised the following questions: Could he miss out on the World Cup despite qualifying first in his qualifiers?

In January, they were able to enter to watch the game. (AFP)

See also

The restrictions for women at that time…