Irawati’s Another Attempt To Convince Gunjan

Namak Issk Ka Today's Written Episode May 10th 2021: Irawati's Another Attempt To Convince Gunjan



In the latest episode of Namak Issk Ka, there will be some more amazing twists and drama and as the makers of the show are trying to make the concept more interesting to watch they are getting success in this. Well, in the latest episode you all will watch, Iravati’s new plans against Yug, as usual, the lady villain of the show is creating her place in the audience heart and tonight she will do some more stuff to make Yug stuck. Moving further on to the latest episode so stick around to get a complete written update.

Tonight you all will watch Iravti plans something after that Yug must initiate first to marry Gunjan. This is the biggest twist in the show tonight because tonight Yug will get ready to marry without any problem. As you all know that Yug has started loving Kahani and he bent on supporting her and trying harder to provide her all the rights that she deserves as a bride. But seeing this not a single person is happy in the house whether it is Yug’s mom, Iraavati, or Gunjan. Hence Iraavati will execute her conspiracy towards Yug for Gujan’s happiness, and to separate Yug & Kahani as well.

Kahani challenges Iraavati, it does not matter how much powers you have, I will fight and stand against you because the thing that matters for me is Yug’s love and if I have his love I will fight and will go ahead. kahani further says your single trick can’t create a gap between us, we love each other and your plans do not have the power to separate us. As Kahani has challenged her so now Iraavati will plan some more dangerous tricks to create space in between them. In the next scene, Iraavati promises Gujan that Yug will come to you in the upcoming 10 days, so you don’t have to get worried about Kahani let me do what I’ve planned for them.

There Gunjan gets worried about Iraavati’s words, she says if he will not come then what will you do. Iraavati replies don’t you have trust in me, and she makes an announcement Iraavati says if Yug would not come to you in the upcoming 10 days so I promise that I will shoot my self. After this, all the viewers are keen to know about her plan because now when she is ready to take her life it means that she is having something more dangerous kind of plan. Let’s see who will win Iraavati’s plan or Kahani’s love, don’t forget to watch the amazing and dramatic twists tonight on TV. Stay tuned to get all the latest episode update.

