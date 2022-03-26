Ireland begin Women’s Six Nations campaign with defeat to Wales

Ireland 19 Wales 27

It was a disappointing start to the Women’s Six Nations Championship for Ireland at RDS on Saturday night as a second-half performance saw them suffer an eight-point reversal at the hands of Wales.

In the face of a record attendance of 6,113 for a standalone women’s international on these shores, attempts by Amy-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Linda Jogang – either side of a similar effort by Carys Phillips for the visitors – helped Ireland establish a 14-5 buffer. Helped in the middle stage. This left him in a strong position to advance to an early-round victory under new head coach Greg McWilliams, but…