Under the captaincy of Youri Tielemans, the new Belgian team challenged Ireland this Saturday.













TookBelgium shared the challenge in the last minute (2-2) of Ireland in a friendly in Dublin on Saturday. Michi Batsuyai (12th) and Hans Wanken (58th) gave the Red Devils the lead but Chiedoji Ogbene (35th) and Alan Brown (85th) leveled each time.

Michi Batsuyi, served by Wanken, gave the Red Devils the lead on their first opportunity with a curved shot at the entrance of the big rectangle (12th). Grogis, the Irish, also reacted at his first opportunity. After a foul, Chidozzi Ogbene deceived Simon Mignolet with an acrobatic recovery (35th).











