IRELAND – BELGIUM: Thierry Henry booed fiercely at each of his appearances on the stadium’s big screen (VIDEO)

The former Blues striker is far from being lauded in Ireland, who hasn’t forgotten the famous November 2009 match.

03/26/2022

Teahierry Henry is in enemy territory tonight as the Red Devils travel to Ireland. Roberto Martinez’s assistant could see it during the meeting.

The moment the former French striker appeared on the huge screen, the Aviva Stadium thrashed him. Irish fans clearly haven’t forgotten this 2010 World Cup play-off match. Henry qualified France for the World Cup in South Africa by scoring this famous goal with his own hand. A very controversial goal that ended Ireland.















