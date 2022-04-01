Ireland Covid news: Seven-day isolation rule may be eased

In the review being done by the Chief Medical Officer, the seven-day isolation rule for people infected with Kovid can be reduced to five days.

Dr Tony Holohan, who recently announced he would step down as CMO, is reviewing isolation protocols after a meeting of the cabinet’s sub-committee on health on Thursday night.

After the review is complete, the CMO will give recommendations to the Health Minister.

Speaking on prime time last night, Taniste Leo Varadkar said he doesn’t see a rule change “anytime soon.”

He said: “We are nearing – or past – the peak of the second Omicron wave, according to the CMO.

“The hospital has numbers …