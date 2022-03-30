Ireland Covid news today as cases rise and government gives restrictions update

Ireland’s health authorities on Tuesday confirmed 14,549 new COVID cases as the BA.2 version continues to rise.

This number is made up of 5,962 positive PCR tests and 8,587 positive registered antigen tests.

Meanwhile, the latest figures show that there are 1,605 people in hospital with COVID, of whom 50 are in ICU.

It comes amid concerns that restrictions may be needed to quell the current spike.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the opposition TD that “a complete level five lockdown” would be the “only way” to suppress the disease because of its current contagiousness.

However, he said Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan’s advice had not changed and…