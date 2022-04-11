Ireland criticizes EU delay in funding for Palestine amid warnings over food

Ireland has criticized the European Commission for delaying the delivery of €200 million in promised funds for Palestine, at a time when it struggles to cope with rising food prices.

It comes as Oxfam has warned that wheat flour stocks in the occupied Palestinian Territory are at risk of being exhausted within three weeks, with many families in the Gaza Strip already eating less and buying food on credit. because the invasion of Ukraine has increased the cost of staples. Whole world.

“We are very disappointed, and I think we are not the only country that is disappointed,” Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said.