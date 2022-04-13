Ireland hold off draw against Sweden after Katie McCabe strike

Sweden 1 Republic of Ireland 1

Aslani 79′, McCabe 44′

Old and new memories rolled into one. Next to Sonia O’Sullivan’s eternal moment on the Ulevi asphalt, Katie McCabe’s goal graced the Gamla Ulevi stadium and almost refused to let the Swede go.

Almost.

Eleven minutes from the end, Filippa Engeldal picked Olivia Shaw into the box and her first volley found the sensational Kosovar Aslani, before being controlled by a Real Madrid striker and burying the ball in the bottom right corner, along with Niamh Fahey and Louise Quinn. Beach had gone silently. ,