Ireland League Preview: Shelbourne hosts Shamrock Rovers as Damien Duff faces former club for first time

The Rinsengend derby is one of five interesting ties as the first round of Premier Division games kicked off this weekend, starting with three tantalizing ties on Friday night.

Shamrock Rovers are back at Tolka Park to face Shelbourne for the first time since Damien Duff, a former Rovers player and coach, took the lead at Shelbourne.

Homecoming has something in store for Stephen O’Donnell as well, as his Dundalk side travels to St Patrick’s Athletic for the first time since leaving in November.

The champagne might have dried up on the FAI Cup trophy when O’Donnell picked up the sticks to return to his former club and the atmosphere at Richmond Park would be charged.

The Bohemians make the short trip from M1 to Drogheda United as they look to arrest a run of five games without a win.

on Saturday…