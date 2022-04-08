Sean O’Brien, one of the best Irish forwards of his generation, has announced his retirement at the end of this season.

Carlo-Mann came through the system at Leinster and was a key figure in his glory years, winning the Man of the Match award in the 2012 Heineken Cup final, which also featured prominently in Ireland’s Six Nations Championship win in 2015.

Despite being hit by a series of injuries, O’Brien still managed to advance his career. He has been successful at the London Irish since arriving there from Leinster in 2019, although injuries continue to haunt him. This morning he made a wise decision to leave it.

“After much deliberation and consultation with my family, I have made the decision to retire…