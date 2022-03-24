‘Ireland needs a pay rise’

Ivana has become the 14th leader of the Basic Labor Party after nominations for the post closed at noon.

Ms Besik had the backing of the parliamentary party after former leader Alan Kelly resigned earlier this month.

In a speech given before party members at Ringsend and the Irishtown Community Centre, Ms Besik said she did not believe that politics was about “imagined shouting matches” or “separating people”.

“I’ve been a campaigner for change all my life. I didn’t become a political activist because I had all the answers – and I still don’t. I haven’t…