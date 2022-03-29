Ireland out of U17s European qualifying

There was disappointment for Republic of Ireland women’s under-17s as a 4-1 loss to Iceland at home this afternoon ended their hopes of reaching the UEFA Women’s Under-17 European Championship.

James Scott’s side needed to win in order to have any chance of qualifying after already drawing with Slovakia and losing to Finland.

Ireland also needed a side from Slovakia to beat Finland in the second game in the group, but a 4–0 win for Finland meant they finished top of Group A and advanced to the final tournament.

Ireland had a great start to the game as they advanced after just four minutes. A Michaela Lawrence free kick bounced off the goalkeeper’s hands and AB Larkin was there to bowl a loose ball to give Ireland the lead.

However, the lead lasted only eight minutes. One…