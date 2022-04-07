Ireland remained neutral in the Russian war

The President of Ukraine speaks to Irish leaders via a video link this morning, addressing a joint sitting of the Houses of Ireland on the morning of 6 April.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that since the first days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ireland has supported Ukraine, despite being a neutral country.

TDs, senators and 45 foreign diplomats gathered today in Dublin to listen to a historic address by Zelensky at Dale, whose country has been repulsing Russian aggression for the past six weeks.

“From day one, you have been supporting Ukraine and this is a fact,” said Mr. Zelensky.

“You didn’t doubt to start helping us, you started doing it right away and although you are one …