Ireland sees ‘several thousand’ Covid cases as 14,549 people per week

Ireland recorded 14,549 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, with the health minister saying under-reporting meant the true number of cases each week was “several hundred thousand”.

5,962 cases were confirmed by PCR test, while 8,587 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal. As of this morning, the hospital had 1,605 patients with the disease, of whom 50 were in intensive care.

According to a report, within the next 10 days this number in the hospital could be above 2,200. Irish TimesAmid mounting pressure on the government to re-examine the restrictions.

Minister Stephen Donnelly said in an online meeting of Fiana Feel members last night that there are likely to be several million cases of Covid-19 every week, with the daily number many times higher…