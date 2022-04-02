Ireland suffer heavy French defeat, Munster ready for rival Division 1 decider

Updated at: 4.45pm

GAA

Cork will look to win the first Allianz National Hurling League title since 1998 this evening. Kieran Kingston faced Waterford in the Division 1 final at Semple Stadium at 7.15 pm.

Down and Westmeath will serve as the curtain-raiser for the Division 2A final meeting, which took place at 4.45 pm.

Tyrone claimed the Division 3A title, defeating Armagh 2–21 2–19, while Derry are up one point against Sligo in Division 2B. Later, Fermanagh and Longford will meet in the Division 3B Finals at 5 p.m.

In the football final, Cavan defeated Tipperary 2–10 0–15 at Croke Park to claim the Division 4 title, while Mickey Harts Louth is now in Limerick in the Division 3 Final, which took place at 4.45 pm.

rugby

Ireland suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of France.