Ireland to support ‘fuel ban’ after Zelensky’s address

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said Ireland will support a complete ban on Russian coal, oil and gas.

Speaking about President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address at the Del Chamber today, Mr Coveney said it was the first time in Irish history that a president had spoken to the Irish Parliament when his country was at war.

Speaking on RT’s Six One News, he said: “We have all seen the images. Technology today prevents Russia from hiding the horrors being inflicted on the Ukrainian people. And so, today was an emotional day listening to President Zelensky – someone who has shown remarkable courage and resilience in leading his people to face an illegal and brutal war and invasion coming from Russia.”

“Undoubtedly his (Mr. Zelensky’s) biggest question…