Ireland U21 starlet Mipo Odubeko. Praise heaps on ex-Ireland internationals

High praise for Mipo Odubeko.

Ex-Ireland senior, and U21 international Stephen Kelly has praised Mipo Odubeko when he was handed his first start for the Boys in Green at U21 level.

Odubecko has come under a lot of scrutiny in recent times due to his apparent reluctance towards Ireland, with both Nigeria and England known as potential nations to start his international career.

But he has committed for Ireland in recent days, with Jim Crawford rewarding him with a start to do the same against Sweden.

“I think he has a lot of potential..”

Crawford had previously worked with Odubecko before he was involved in Ireland’s underage set-up, so it probably came as no surprise that he got his first chance to do so.

And before speaking…