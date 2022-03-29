Ireland U21s pull off surprise win in Sweden to rekindle Euro qualification hopes

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s scored a major victory, snatching all three points in Sweden on Tuesday evening to reinvigorate their Euro qualification hopes.

An early Ross Tierney strike and a late Tyreke Wright sucker punch did the damage, as the Boys in Green put up an excellent defensive performance at Boras Arena, something that Crawford acknowledged as he praised his side.

“I think defensively it was definitely one of the best performances, but in terms of results it’s a great result to come here in Sweden and win two-nil. We just had to be disciplined, communication between players The standard had to be good and they kept up to the task with respect to the defensive side of it.

“You can’t take anything away from the efforts of the players, I…