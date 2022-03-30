Ireland U21s vs Sweden: Discussion points from Ireland’s huge win on the road

the future is bright.

Ireland’s U21s of Jim Crawford claimed a big victory over Sweden in their crucial European qualifier at Boras Arena.

A fine finish from Ross Tierney, and a brilliant goalkeeping performance from Brian Maher sealed the deal for the Boys in Green away from home, with Tyreek Wright adding shine to the late win.

Coinciding with Ireland’s last win against Sweden last November, the victory puts Ireland in an excellent position to qualify for the U21 Euros ahead of their final three group games, with two games to be played at home. are remaining.

