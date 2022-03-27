Ireland vs Belgium, International Friendly · The42

4:47time

· Saturday

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

It should be an interesting encounter between Ireland and what is honestly Belgium’s second-string team.

The visitors still have some great players at their disposal – the likes of Yuri Tyelemens, Thorgan Hazard and Michi Batsuyai would be enough to make it to most international teams.

It should therefore be a good test for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland, as they look to build on their recent improvement in form.

Kenny has picked what is probably as strong an XI as he has from the players available, so Ireland clearly want to win the game with world ranking points, while more experimentation will be expected against it.. .