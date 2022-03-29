Ireland vs Lithuania: Timings, TV details and team news for the international friendly

Ireland Vs Lithuania TV Details.

Just three days after their 2-2 draw with Belgium, Ireland will be back on your TV when they take on Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night.

Excitement at the Ireland camp in front of the packed Aviva Stadium after Saturday’s result extended their unbeaten run to seven matches.

Doubts over the suitability of Stephen Kenny for the role of manager after the loss to Luxembourg are far from the same this time around as last year.

However, since that nadir, Ireland have only lost one game, and that was to Portugal inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo at Faro in September.

While the result on Tuesday isn’t important in the grand scheme of things, Ireland Would be expected to go better than one…