Ireland’s Census 2022 comes with a €44,440 fine because the major warning is clearly written on the front of the form

The countdown to the census night to be held on Sunday, April 3 this year, is on.

Millions across Ireland are required to fill out forms, which do a count and account for everyone in the country that night.

There are 11 household questions and 33 questions to be completed for the six individual people present in the household on the night of the census. Topics include age, marital status, gender, place of birth, occupation and housing characteristics.

Read more:Gardai warns of ‘new common craze’ on Irish roads that could lead to fines

The census is held every five years. It was supposed to happen last year, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A census enumerator has already delivered the form to the households and they are due to come back between April 4 and May to collect it…