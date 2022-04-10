Ireland’s Ian Gary registers another UFC win as judges award him a unanimous decision over Darien Weeks

Unbeaten Irish welterweight Ian Gary is now 2-0 up in the UFC after a unanimous decision on Darien Weeks.

There was little action in the first round as Gary used his size advantage to stay out of Weeks’ range. The Irishman was mixing his kicks well as Weeks tried to press Gary against the fence and land him.

The week was struggling to land anything notable as Gary continued to strike his feet. The American tried to work a takedown against Cage but Gary defended well to keep the fight going.

Gary extended his output in the third round as he hit a front kick to the face of Weeks. Then he dropped the American with a big right hand.

As the fight drew to a close, Gary pressed Weeks against the fence to look for a takedown.

After three rounds the judges saw…