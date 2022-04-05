Ireland’s retention of Dwyer phone data violates EU law

Convicted killer Graham Dwyer has won a crucial legal battle in his attempt to overturn his sentence for murder.

He was convicted in 2015 of the murder of Elaine O’Hara in August 2012.

Europe’s top court confirmed this morning that Ireland’s system of retaining and accessing mobile phone metadata violates EU law.

Such data was an important part of the prosecution’s case against Dyer.

But while the decision has implications for crime investigations across Europe, it doesn’t mean that Dwyer will automatically win his appeal.

Graham Dwyer was convicted of murdering Elaine O’Hara in 2015 to August 2012

The court also outlined the circumstances in which targeted retention of such data is permitted under EU law.

It confirmed that EU law superseded national law…