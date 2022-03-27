Ireland’s Seamus Power reaches WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play quarter-finals

Irish golfer Seamus Powers advanced to the quarter-finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play with four and three wins over England’s Tyrell Hatton at Austin Country Club.

Power, who had topped his starting group to help cement his place inside the top 50 to earn his first-ever Masters appearance, set the tone from the first hole and hit four-five with two birdies. Took control of the match to sit through.

Another 14-foot birdie in eighth saw the 35-year-old from Waterford securing another hole, and Hatton – who had won all three of his group matches – could not return.

The first player to reach the quarter finals is @Power4Seamus I pic.twitter.com/8H3t8rYu92 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) 26 March 2022

Former world number one Dustin Johnson proved to be very strong for Britain…