Irfan Khan’s actress Saba Qamar broke the engagement – The Miracle Time





Irfan Khan’s actress Saba Qamar broke the engagement, fiancé Azeem Khan told what caused the broken relationship

Recently, Saba Qamar, who used to be a co-star with Pakistani actress Irrfan Khan, announced that the pair would be breaking up. This is what Saba’s fiance has to say on this. He went through his favorite social media site, Instagram, and revealed on it who is responsible for the breakdown of this relationship.

A young Pakistani actress called Saba Qamar, who is soon to be starring in Irrfan Khan’s upcoming film, ‘Hindi Medium’ (Hindi Medium), has broken off her engagement with Irrfan Khan. In addition, he posted the following information on social media.

Information is given about the breakdown of engagement on Instagram

Saba Qamar, the Pakistani actress, shared a personal moment with her Instagram followers in which she discussed the breakdown of their engagement. A post from Saba stated: “Hello, I am very sorry to say that I am ending our engagement with Azim Khan. Based on personal reasons, I am making this decision.

Currently, we are not married. I hope you guys support my decision, just as you have always been doing before. My opinion is that it is never too late to know the truth if you do get to know it in time. I also want to tell everyone that I have never had a chance to meet Azim Khan in my life. I haven’t been in touch with her or with any family members in months, although this is a difficult time for me. Insha-Allah.

The fiancé reacted this way.

It has also been reported that Azim Khan (Azeem Khan) offered his opinion on this Saba post as well. According to him, the Instagram post-Saba that he posted said that Saba, you are a very good person who deserves all the happiness in the world. May the above bless you and give you success and love.

Saba worked with Irrfan Khan

As a result, Saba Qamar holds an excellent reputation in the Pakistani film industry. In addition to performing in Pakistani cinema, Saba has also performed in Bollywood. It may be recalled that Saba Qamar made a Bollywood film with the late Irrfan Khan known as Hindi Medium.

It was reported by Irfan in an interview that Saba had grown up learning from Irfan. With this, Saba was also shocked by the fact that Irrfan has passed away, just like the rest of the fans and stars in the industry.