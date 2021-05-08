ENTERTAINMENT

Irfan Pathan’s illicit relationship with my daughter-in-law. ‘ Video of an elder pleading for justice goes viral

Vadodara: Former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has been accused of sexual exploitation by an elderly couple from Gujarat. The elderly man says that cricketer Irfan Pathan has an illicit relationship with his son’s wife. According to the report, the elderly man is retired from the Gujarat Police. His name is Syed Ibrahim. Ibrahim has released a video making serious allegations against Irfan Pathan and seeks justice.

In the video he says, “My name is Syed Ibrahim. My daughter-in-law has an illicit relationship with cricketer Irfan Pathan. She sleeps with him and I have been pressuring my son for 8 days to let him go through everything. . We also gave the recording to the police, but they did not listen ”. The elderly man has accused Irfan Pathan of pressurizing senior officials. Today we are in such a state that ‘we want to commit suicide’. In the video, the elderly woman can be seen saying that while her daughter-in-law was at her house, she was still harassed and is still the same.

Syed says he receives threats. He has served in the Police Department. Even then, today, they are not getting justice. He appeals that he be brought to justice even after his death. Syed says that her daughter-in-law does not live with her son, so how can she continue her relationship with him? The police is not even hearing them. When they complain.

Relationships with Irfan before marriage: –
Ibrahim’s daughter-in-law reportedly appears to be Irrfan Pathan’s cousin in the relationship. Ibrahim’s son says that his wife and Irfan have a long relationship and the two have close ties even after marriage. According to the son, Irrfan and his wife make the video. The wife sometimes secretly went for a walk with Irrfan. But when the whole family came to know about these things, the wife filed a dowry harassment suit against him.

