Irish doctor explains who is most at risk from rhinovirus and its main symptoms

A leading Irish respiratory doctor has outlined the people who are most at risk of getting sick from rhinovirus as well as the most common symptoms to watch out for.

The main culprit behind the common cold is rhinovirus, but dangerous bronchiolitis and pneumonia can occur in some cases, according to the HSE.

The virus is most active in winter and spring, and a recent report From Ireland’s Health Protection Monitoring Centre, he warned that the rhinovirus continues to spread, with the positivity level currently around 9.7%.

Leading respiratory physician Dr Joe Kidney says most people who become infected experience only cold symptoms, but groups with certain health conditions – such as asthmatics, those with chronic obstructive pulmonary …