Irish actor Melanie Clark Pullen, best known for her role in EastEnders, has died at the age of 46.

Born in Bray, Co Wicklow, Clark Pullen was diagnosed with cancer.

As Mary Flaherty, niece of EastEnders matriarch Pauline Fowler, she appeared in over 130 episodes of BBC soap operas between 1997 and 1999.

Along with EastEnders, she also appeared on RT’s Fair City, The Clinic, Raw and The Big Bow Wow.

