Irish EastEnders actress Melanie Clark Pullen dies

The death of Irish actress Melanie Clark Pullen, best known for her role as Mary Flaherty, has been announced. eastenders from 1997 to 1999. She was 46 years old and was battling cancer.

Bray, a native of Ko Wicklow, Melanie Clark Pullen’s many other credits include Rte. fair city, raw, hospital And big bow wow, UK series Accident, Inspector George Gently And doctors, and a movie starring Liam Neeson simple love, Last year, she appeared in the Isling Bee comedy series this way Up,

as Mary Flaherty, the great-granddaughter of eastenders‘ Matriarch Pauline Fowler (the late Wendy Richard), she appeared in over 130 episodes of the BBC soap.

Away from her acting credits, Melanie Clark Pullen was the presenter of her own podcast, strut and speakAnd there was also a writer and …