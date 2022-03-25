Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney taken off stage at peace event in Belfast after hoax security alert | UK News

Police say a suspicious device was “designed to cause maximum disruption to the local community” by officers to remove Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney from the stage during a speech in Belfast.

Officials said pro-British loyalist terrorist groups were likely behind the hijacking and placing of counterfeit equipment in a van whose driver was ordered to go to an event where Mr Coveney was speaking on Friday.

The equipment held by the two gunmen, Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said at a news conference, said he would not speculate on the motivation for the crime.

He said the driver of the vehicle felt that he was being forced to carry the bomb.

“Just think about it, the victim was convinced that this time he was driving a van containing a live bomb and going to his family…