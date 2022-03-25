Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney taken off stage at peace event in Belfast after security alert | UK News

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was removed from the stage by officials during a speech in Belfast following a security alert.

The organizer of the event said a suspicious device was found in a hijacked van in the car park of the venue.

The event was organized by the John and Pat Hume Foundation and Sky News understands that Mr. Coveney was five minutes into his address before leaving the campus and the rest of the attendees being evacuated from behind the building.

Mr Coveney hastily left the stage and responding to the security alert on Twitter, he wrote: “To honor John & Pat’s legacy of peace for all communities with @humefoundation in Belfast.

“Saddened and disappointed that someone was attacked and victimized in this way and my thoughts are with him and his…