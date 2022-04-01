Irish researchers look for people who have survived COVID-19

Researchers at Trinity College Dublin are looking for people with an innate immunity to COVID-19 to participate in an international study.

Those who have shared a bed with someone with COVID-19 without the disease are themselves of particular interest to researchers.

The study, which aims to understand why some people are “naturally resistant” to COVID-19 infection, could have implications for vaccine development and public health measures.

Professor Cleona O’Farley, the study’s principal investigator, said 14 countries are involved and they are ideally looking for people who had resisted COVID-19 before vaccination as well as after the discovery of the Omicron variant.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, he said that some people have innate immunity…