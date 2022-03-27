Irish soldier from Laos sends Mother’s Day greetings from Syria

Irish Defense Forces soldier Jonathan Tuft sends Mother’s Day wishes to his family in Laos

Corporal Tuft is one of the soldiers of the Irish Defense Forces from the 64th Infantry Group stationed with the United Nations in the United Nations Disruption Observer Force (UNDOF) in Syria. 64th Infantry Group deployed to Syria in October 2021 and consists of a total of 129 Irish personnel

Personnel stationed abroad typically take 3 weeks off during a 6-month tour, but due to current UN COVID-related restrictions, Jonathan and other soldiers must complete their full tour of duty without any leave.

After being away from their families for Christmas, soldiers will celebrate a virtual Mother’s Day with their mothers and partners.

From CPL Tuft…