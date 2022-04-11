Irish Star Jesse Buckley Wins Best Actress Award at Olivier Awards

Irish star Jesse Buckley won Best Actress in a Musical at the Olivier Awards for her turn as Sally Bowles in Cabaret.

Meanwhile Eddie Redmayne said that playing the famous Emmys in Cabaret was his “dream” after winning the Olivier Award for his portrayal in the West End revival of the show.

The Oscar-winning star was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical for taking on the flamboyant master of the ceremony during the awards ceremony held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The revival of the hit show, which turned the West End’s Playhouse Theater into a Kit Kat club, proved to be the hottest ticket of the night as it garnered seven out of 11 awards nominations.

It won the coveted Best Musical Revival award, while Kerry native Buckley won Best Actress in a Musical.