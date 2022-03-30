Irishman and Sopranos actor Paul Herman has died

Image from Getty/HBO

Actor Paul Hermann, who starred in films including The Irishman and Silver Linings Playbook, has died.

The actor passed away on his birthday at the age of 76.

He was perhaps best known for his roles as The Sopranos in The Irishman and ‘Beanis’ in The Whispers.



Image from WB.

Although the actor was a firm favorite in Hollywood, starring alongside Robert De Niro in several other films, such as Falling in Love, Once Upon a Time in America, Little Fockers, Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.



Image from Getty.

His death was…