Irishmen warned of ‘horrific’ free Cadbury Easter basket scam circulating on WhatsApp

Confectionery giant Cadbury has warned its customers of a dangerous scam circulating online, posing as a contest to win a giant Easter hamper.

The message of scam is being spread on social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp.

There have been several reports of people receiving messages from their contacts with a link attached to sign up for “Cadbury Free Easter Chocolate Baskets”.

People have been warned not to follow links, enter any personal details in the fraudulent site, or share messages with others.

Some of them who almost fell victim to the horrific scam and others took to Facebook to warn them.

One person wrote:…