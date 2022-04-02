Iron Man Keith Yandle Left Out

For the first time since 2009, Keith Yandle will not be part of a National Hockey League (NHL) team. The veteran defenseman will be dropped by Philadelphia Flyers head coach Mike Yeo on Saturday night.

Yandel holds the all-time record with 989 consecutive regular season appearances. After mentioning the full-back was ill on Friday, Yeo confirmed he would not be using him, giving the youngsters time to play.

According to Yeo, Yandle was disappointed to hear the news. Who won’t after the debate…