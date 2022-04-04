Iron Man Star Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates His 57th Birthday

Actor Robert Downey Jr. is celebrating his latest birthday in style. On Monday, Downey took to Twitter to commence his 57th birthday in a clever way, sharing pop art of a bottle of Heinz Tomato Ketchup. While the bottle might have seemed like an odd choice initially, it serves as a clever reference to the age Downey is now turning, given the company’s iconic “57 Varieties” marketing tagline.

While Downey has several upcoming projects including Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and the HBO series The Sympathizerhe is still best known to the entertainment world for his portrayal of Tony Stark / Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even after the character’s onscreen death in Avengers:…