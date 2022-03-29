Irpin, more symbolic than a strategic victory for the Ukrainian army

Since Monday, the authorities have been celebrating the takeover of Irpin, this suburb in the northwest of Kyiv, which is considered a lock of the capital. But this Tuesday, our experts see it as a gargantuan success at the military level.

Ukrainian officials did not hide their relief on Monday evening. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, like the city’s mayor, thus announced the recovery of Irpin on the north-western outskirts of Kyiv from the hands of the Russian army. A victory at first glance is even more significant as Irpin appears to open a lock on the capital.

However, this Tuesday on BFMTV, our experts looked at the nuances of this triumphalism, considering this undeniable success of the Ukrainian military is more likely to fuel local resistance than military decision-making.

Kyiv breathes easy

Irpin, an average city of about 60,000 inhabitants, had nothing but fate – and today uninhabited by its civilian population – located about twenty kilometers from …