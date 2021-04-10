LATEST

Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Cries Inconsolably As He Accepts His Dad’s Best Actor Honour – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Cries Inconsolably As He Accepts His Dad's Best Actor Honour - Tech Kashif

A video of the film industry paying tribute to the actor Irrfan Khan at a recently conducted awards ceremony has emerged online. Irrfan’s son, Babil, had attended the ceremony where the late actor was honoured for his immense contribution to the cinema. In the video, actor Ayushmann Khurrana said a few words in memory of Irrfan, who died last year after battling cancer. Babil could be seen crying inconsolably. Rajkummar Rao and Anurag Basu also got visibly emotional. Ayushmann said that artistes transcend time; they are remembered even after they’re gone, but not everyone can attain the level of respect that Irrfan did. Rajkummar then took over and said, “I have learned a lot from you, Irrfan sir. And we will continue to learn from you, not just me, but also future generations.”

Babil paid a tribute to his father by wearing his old clothes to accept awards on his behalf at the event. The late actor’s son wore an indigo polka dot kurta, paired with a printed matching jacket in indigo and white, and a pair of blue palazzo pants. Babil mentioned in an Instagram post that the outfit belonged to his father. Irrfan was last seen in the ensemble at a 2017 fashion show.

Irrfan had walked the ramp as a showstopper for designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, on the final day of the third edition of Van Heusen & GQ Fashion Nights.

On Instagram, Babil shared a video of his mother dressing him up for the award event. “The story behind the clothes was that my father hated participating in fashion shows and ramp walks but he did it in these same clothes in order to continuously break out of his comfort zone. That is exactly what I was doing last night, tearing through into new spaces that I’m uncomfortable with,” he wrote alongside the video.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
853
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
851
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
816
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
792
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
778
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
755
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
743
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
705
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
663
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
663
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top