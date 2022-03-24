LATEST

IRS gas stimulus rebate checks are a long shot

This week a trio of Democratic lawmakers proposed a bill that would allow the federal government to send a monthly payment of $100 to Americans to help tackle record-high gas prices.

Presented by Representative Mike Thompson of California, the Proposal Will work the same way stimulus checks have worked until recently, for individuals earning more than $80,000 a year or couples earning more than $160,000 per year, while families with children an additional $100 per child. can claim. All of this will be in effect until 2022 as long as national average gas prices are above $4 a gallon. The House bill has been referred to the Ways and Means Committee.

Some Republicans, including Senator John Thune of South Dakota, are, not surprisingly, opposed to these types of views. Tweet,

