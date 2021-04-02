ENTERTAINMENT

Irul Box 1st Day Office Collection Collection Total Worldwide Earning Report Kamai Vasool

Nowadays, many movies getting release to entertain all the people. If we talk about a new release then recently Irul is got its release on 2nd April 2021. It is a Malayalam Thriller drama film that got its grand release on Netflix. So, if you want to watch the movie then you do not need to go to theatres because it is available on Netflix. You just need to take a subscription to the OTT Platform to watch any movie released on it. The director of the movie is Naseef Yusuf Izuddin and produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Plan J Studios.

The movie getting mixed responses from the audience because not everyone likes the concept and not everyone dislikes the story with the outstanding performance of the star members. It is a Malayalam movie and the entire country has not gone to watch the movie. If we talk about the star members then the name of the personalities who worked in it are given below.

  • Fahadh Faasil
  • Soubin Shahir
  • Darshana rajendran

Not every fan actually likes the movie because one of them wrote on Twitter that “Technically it’s brilliant. Superb sound effects, Color tone & Visuals. Good perf from FaFa, Soubhin & Darshana. Tat Minor twist is interesting. The story offers no suspense, so the Thrill factor is missing. It just flows like a plain Drama. DISAPPOINTMENT!”. So, it will be very interesting to watch that the movie how much do in the box office. A very huge number of people love the concept because the makers have not shown a very huge drama or thriller.

After the release, the movie went viral on social media. Because many fans sharing the picture of the posters to show that the movie is extremely brilliant. While some of the fans are sharing the posters because they didn’t like the concept and the story of the movie. Otherwise, the performance of the personalities who appear in the movie is extremely outstanding. If we talk about Irul Box Office Collection then the movie will not do too much in the box office. But, the movie collects much love and appreciation from the audience and the critics with an appropriate amount of rupees. If you want to know more interesting news and information then stay tuned with us and get all the details related to the movies.

